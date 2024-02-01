 Episode 3 of Lakewood MLK Committee video series – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Episode 3 of Lakewood MLK Committee video series

· · Leave a Comment ·

The final episode of a three-part video series honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. airs today. This video highlights Lakewood students sharing how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote is at play in their lives.

“If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. But no matter what, you have to keep moving forward.”

The City of Lakewood MLK Committee commissioned three videos for its annual recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s theme explores how Lakewood youth relate to the teachings and work of King.

All three videos can be found on the City of Lakewood Facebook page, its YouTube channel and linked from the city’s Instagram account.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *