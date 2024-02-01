Episode 3 of Lakewood MLK Committee video series – The Suburban Times

The final episode of a three-part video series honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. airs today. This video highlights Lakewood students sharing how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote is at play in their lives.

“If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. But no matter what, you have to keep moving forward.”

The City of Lakewood MLK Committee commissioned three videos for its annual recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s theme explores how Lakewood youth relate to the teachings and work of King.

All three videos can be found on the City of Lakewood Facebook page, its YouTube channel and linked from the city’s Instagram account.