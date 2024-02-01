CenterStage – Review – Spider’s Web by Agatha Christie – The Suburban Times

Spider’s Web by Agatha Christie.

It was a cold, dark, windy and rainy evening overlooking Dumas Bay and Vashon Island. Mistress of Mystery Agatha Christie would have loved the set-up but that’s another story . . .

For CenterStage director Vince Brady has assembled a fun ensemble cast of eleven actors who work well together and tell a story of death and whodunits confusion. There are perhaps several layers of silliness.

“This play tells of one evening when a murder happens in a country house being leased by a member of the Foreign Office & his second wife & daughter. The victim is the shady new husband of his first wife whom he divorced. After the discovery of the murder, there is a comedy of errors as the second wife tries to avoid a scandal for her husband who is bringing back high government officials to the house. Her guests, friends, & employees all become involved in trying to cover it up & get rid of the police before the delegation arrives. It is quite amusing, full of red herrings & crazy antics & is a very enjoyable story.” – Gail Sacharski

Kaira Hensler as Clarissa Hailsham-Brown is naughty and prankish as she makes up stories and plays tricks on everyone. Kaira appeared in the very funny Tartuffe.

Clarissa is met by an unwelcome visitor: Oliver Costello, played by David Breyman. Side kick Constable Jones, played by Giao Nguyen. Sally Brady as Mildred Peake provides additional humor and fun.

Inspector Lord, humorously portrayed by Jacob Tice and his side kick Constable Jones, played by Giao Nguyen magically show up like God Out of a Machine with a mysterious phone call saying that a man has been murdered at the house. It wouldn’t be a real live Agatha Christie play without sufficient red herrings.

Sally Brady as Mildred Peake provides additional humor and fun to the proceedings. Sally last appeared at CenterStage in The Importance of Being Earnest. She is married to director Vince Brady.

The action is non-stop . . . along with the laughter. This production runs through February 18th.

The eleven actors had a great time both on-stage and off-stage.

This mystery has it all . . . complete with invisible ink, hidden drawers, the (un)usual suspects, and red herrings aplenty, this show delivers absolutely everything you want from a British drawing room mystery – and more!

