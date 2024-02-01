 Bustles to Blue Jeans Exhibit Opening – The Suburban Times

Bustles to Blue Jeans Exhibit Opening

120 Years of Tacoma Fashion
Friday, February 2 – 6:30pm
Tacoma Historical Society Museum – 406 Tacoma Ave S

Join us for the grand opening of our newest exhibit, Bustles to Blue Jeans: 120 Years of Clothing Tacoma. Explore where Tacoma’s residents shopped and what they wore from 1880 to the 2000’s. Learn about manufacturing textiles and try your hand at weaving, sewing, or designing your own fashion statement in our hands-on textile factory! The opening will include a slide show showcasing residents and their style throughout the decades. Refreshments will be provided.

We encourage you to wear vintage (20 years or older) clothing or just your favorite outfit!

For questions call (253) 472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org.

This event is sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

