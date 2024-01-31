 This Weekend: Celebrate Black History Month at People’s – The Suburban Times

This Weekend: Celebrate Black History Month at People’s

Upcoming Tacoma Events from Metro Parks Tacoma. Click here for more information.

  • Black History Celebration
  • Youth Volleyball Community League
  • Youth Flag Football Community League
  • Youth Sports Coach
  • Coffee with the Birds
  • Family Nature Walks
  • Expanded Community Center Hours to Include Sundays
  • People’s Pool Schedule Changes Feb 5
  • Norpoint Pool is Open!
  • Point Defiance Community Garden Club Work Party
  • Kids Night Out
  • Kids ‘n’ Critters Weekend
  • Hilltop Healthy Kids Carnival
  • Beyond the Bell & Club B

