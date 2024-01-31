Save the Date: “First Flight Around the World” Celebration – The Suburban Times

The historic First Flight Around the World started and ended at Sand Point, Seattle 100 years ago this September.

This epic race began in April 1924 amidst a global effort by America, Argentina, England, France, and Italy to claim the prestige of being the first nation to “Fly Around the World”.

The race started on April 24 when eight Army flyers and crewmen took off from Lake Washington in four Douglas biplanes and headed north to Alaska. One of the four planes crashed in Alaska, but the crew was rescued. A second aircraft ditched in the North Atlantic and the crew was picked up by the U.S. Navy. The two remaining flight crews returned to a huge welcoming crowd in Seattle on September 28, 1924 after completing the epic 175 day, 26,345 mile journey and becoming the First to Fly Around the World.

This coming September 28, a commemorative celebration of this amazing and historic event is planned at the Sand Point launch point. You’re invited to attend, more details are on this flyer!