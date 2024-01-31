Sanitary Sewer Expansion Under Consideration – The Suburban Times

The City has received funding from the federal government to study, design and construct new sanitary sewers in areas of the city that are not currently served by sewers. Five areas are under consideration for the new sewer lines. Unfortunately, funding is not enough to add sewers to all the areas.

This study period will include a survey of the areas being considered, as well as an online public meeting on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. that will provide information on the project, answer questions and solicit input from residents. A meeting link will be provided soon.

Visit the Sanitary Sewer Service Expansion Project page to find out all of the details and to take an important survey that will help to guide the project.

The City will continue to solicit and take comments until Feb. 16, 2024. Staff will be providing a summary of all input received as well as a recommendation for areas to be served for Council to consider at the Feb. 20 council meeting.