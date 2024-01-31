 Local Students Named To Pacific University Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Local Students Named To Pacific University Dean’s List

DuPont’s Katie Anakalea and Lakewood’s Nancy Vidal Martinez have been named to the Fall 2023 dean’s list at Pacific University in Oregon. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions. Committed to inspiring students to think, care, create, and pursue justice in the world, Pacific offers a transformational liberal arts foundation paired with meaningful professional preparation. Pacific is the No. 1 private research university in the Northwest, with campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro and Eugene, Oregon.

