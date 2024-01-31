Black History Celebration at People’s Center looks to the future – The Suburban Times

February is Black History Month, dedicated to honoring the paths laid by the generations of Black individuals that brought us to where we are today. On Saturday, February 3 People’s Center will host a celebration that not only looks back but highlights possibilities for the future.

Part of the celebration includes a community resource fair with an emphasis on educational opportunities in Tacoma and the immediately surrounding areas. Representatives from Black fraternities and sororities, like Sigma Gamma Rho and Delta Sigma Theta, will have a presence along with local schools like Tacoma Community College, Clover Park Technical College and Bates Technical College.

Even the celebration’s decorations will fit the theme, recreating the fictional Hillman College campus from the sitcom “A Different World,” inspired by student life at historically Black colleges and universities.

“This year we wanted to bring the HBCU experience to the community center,” said Kennette Rivers, the youth enrichment specialist at People’s.

Rivers said she understands college isn’t the best fit for everyone, and there may be financial or other barriers to a traditional four-year school, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still options available. And while historically Black colleges and universities may not have a physical presence in Washington, there are still opportunities to pursue higher education or learn a trade.

In addition to the resource fair, the first half of the celebration will fill every corner of the community center with activity. A scavenger hunt for the youngest kids, ping pong and pool tournaments in the teen center, art projects and food.

Starting at 1 p.m., the event transitions to a sit-down program emceed by local comedian Boe Blast with dance and musical performances and guest speakers including Kwabi Amoah-Forson, known for The Peace Bus, and Arvin Mosley of Triple Impact Coaching. The pool will also be open for a family swim event with swim caps (and instruction on how to wear them) available for braids, faux locs and natural styles of hair.

The celebration is free and open to the public and Christy West, the center’s assistant supervisor, hopes it attracts an audience that includes more than just the immediate neighborhood.

“In the past there’s been a narrative about what people expect from People’s Center and Hilltop,” West said. “This celebration is all about honoring our Black neighbors and communities, and a chance to share history and educate those who didn’t grow up in a Black home.”

More information about the celebration can be found on our website at: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/event/black-history/.