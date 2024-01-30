 Reasons for Youth Participation in Sports – The Suburban Times

Reasons for Youth Participation in Sports

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

55 percent of parents believe that sports will benefit their children academically and improve their future careers. 80 percent of parents believe that sports helped their child learn about discipline and dedication, as well as how to get along with others. Research by the President’s Council on Sports,
Fitness & Nutrition Science Board supports these beliefs.

Participating in sports is associated with:

  • Improved teamwork, social skills, and social responsibility
  • Improved life skills (e.g., goal setting, time management, work ethic, empathy,
  • negotiation)
  • Increased empowerment, personal responsibility, and self-control
  • Improved educational and occupational skills (e.g., determination, perseverance, grit, resilience, critical thinking)
  • Higher levels of academic achievement
  • Greater leadership qualities
  • High school athletes are more likely to graduate as well as attend and graduate from a four-year college

