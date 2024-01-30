Reasons for Youth Participation in Sports – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

55 percent of parents believe that sports will benefit their children academically and improve their future careers. 80 percent of parents believe that sports helped their child learn about discipline and dedication, as well as how to get along with others. Research by the President’s Council on Sports,

Fitness & Nutrition Science Board supports these beliefs.

Participating in sports is associated with:

Improved teamwork, social skills, and social responsibility

Improved life skills (e.g., goal setting, time management, work ethic, empathy,

negotiation)

Increased empowerment, personal responsibility, and self-control

Improved educational and occupational skills (e.g., determination, perseverance, grit, resilience, critical thinking)

Higher levels of academic achievement

Greater leadership qualities

High school athletes are more likely to graduate as well as attend and graduate from a four-year college

For more information on how to get your youth involved in Spring Baseball, check out our website www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org.