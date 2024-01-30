City Posts Opening for Community Outreach Officer – The Suburban Times

The City of University Place has posted a job opening for a Community Outreach Officer (COO), a position that is funded through the public safety levy that was passed in 2023.

The COO will work with businesses, residents and other City departments to develop community relationships and advise on crime prevention strategies to reduce crime and enhance the quality of life in U.P. The COO will have a limited commission from the City to enforce the municipal code and address violations primarily around parking, abandoned vehicles, noise and park rules, including homeless encampment/enforcement issues and coordinating human services and law enforcement support.

To see the complete job posting requirements (as well as postings for two additional City of U.P. openings in the Parks and Public Works departments) visit the City’s Human Resources page. The COO posting will close on Jan. 31, 2024.