Wellness program sessions 2 & 3 registration open – The Suburban Times

Wellness program sessions 2 & 3 registration open

Register today for the next round of wellness programming, brought to you by the City of Lakewood.

From martial arts to meditation, Sessions 2 and 3 offer a diverse line up of classes. Session 2 begins the week of Feb. 5 for most classes. Sign up now for both sessions and secure your spot through March.

Not able to commit to a full session? Most classes offer a drop-in option for $12 per class. This also allows you to try the class first, to see if it’s the right fit before you commit to a multi-week session.

The registration period closes Feb. 3, 2024.

Find the full class lineup and registration information online.

