Teething Tips and Tricks: Ways to alleviate pain that comes with new teeth in infants – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dr. Jeff Reynolds.

February is National Children’s Dental Health month so there is no better time than now to learn about the best ways to handle your child teething.

A child’s first tooth is an important rite of passage. Families take photos, post them onto social media and celebrate the fact that their little one is on the path of development. While it is a time of celebration, it is also a time of pain, discomfort and soreness for the baby and in turn it can mean less sleep for the parents.

Rather than just grin and bear it, though, there are several ways to help children overcome their teething pain and gum soreness.

No one enjoys hearing their baby cry or be in pain, which is why solutions to help ease the discomfort experienced by infants while teething are so important to know. Alleviating your child’s pain in a safe manner is of utmost importance. Talk to your health professionals for ways they can help beyond Do It Yourself methods.

Teething tips and tricks

Teething Rings: Provide pressure by chewing, which helps alleviate discomfort. Nearly anything can be used for infants to chew on, but rubber rings are best for delicate mouths. Avoid rings which are filled with liquid or made from plastic, as they can develop sharp edges or break.

Mouth Cooling: A great way to alleviate soreness in your little one’s mouth is tying a washcloth at one end to create a knot, putting it in the freezer for 15-20 minutes and then letting your infant chew on it. Avoid putting teething rings in the freezer for too long as it can make the ring too hard for their mouth. If your child is eating solids, then you can also give them a frozen banana or bagel, or cool water in a sippy cup to drink.

Gum Rubbing: Helps ease discomfort by rubbing the area where teeth are coming in. Make sure your finger is clean – or use a washcloth – to gently rub your child’s mouth.

Teething Gels: You should talk to a healthcare professional before using these. Gels that include benzocaine are unsafe for children under the age of two. Teething babies tend to drool a lot, so gels may not be the most effective.

Jeff Reynolds, DMD, is a Delta Dental of Washington member dentist and serves as the Dental Care & Dental Director for Community Health Care.