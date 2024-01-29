Meet the Cast of Lakewood Playhouse’s “The Giver” – The Suburban Times

Nicole Lockett – Chief Elder

Nicole is incredibly excited to be returning to Lakewood Playhouse. She was last seen on this stage two years ago as Edith Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank, and she ALMOST appeared in The Haunting of Hill House as Mrs. Montague, which unfortunately never opened due to COVID. Prior to that, she appeared regularly in the annual Radio Gala, and directed The Asymmetrical Embrace which streamed live to Lakewood Playhouse audiences in the Spring of 2021. Some additional recent South Sound stage credits include: The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later (Changing Scene Theatre NW), Nunsense (Auburn Community Players), and Tartuffe (Centerstage).

Nicole is a co-producer and performer with Radio Activity and her voice can be heard in the animated series Snarc, a Lockdown Media Group & Toon Ink joint project. In her non-theatre life, she is the Chief and Staff & Managing Paralegal at an immigration law firm, and volunteers with various organizations in the region. She has two cats named Taupe and Astrid, and a passion for dance, travel, and languages.