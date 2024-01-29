 Expect roadwork on Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Jan. 29 – Feb. 2 – The Suburban Times

Expect roadwork on Steilacoom-DuPont Road, Jan. 29 – Feb. 2

DUPONT – Travelers who use Steilacoom-DuPont Road near Barksdale Station will want to plan for additional travel time. During the week of Jan. 29, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will alternate traffic through a single lane on Steilacoom-DuPont Road between Pendleton Avenue and Station Drive. The lane reduction allows crews to remove fencing prior to construction of a new roundabout and Interstate 5 overpass.

Alternating traffic on Steilacoom-DuPont Road
 Flaggers will alternate traffic through the work zone on Steilacoom-DuPont Road:

  • 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Monday, Jan. 29 to Friday, Feb. 2.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates for the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements Project.

Real-time traveler information is also available from the WSDOT app, and the WSDOT statewide travel map.

