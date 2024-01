Students on Nisa Maksim’s Clover Park High School core plus construction carpentry team went to the Pierce County Skills Center on Saturday, Jan. 20, to compete in the Skills USA Puget Sound Region Leadership and Technical contests. They won second place!

Congratulations to Valeria Mantilla Aguirre, Elisa Amatez Garcia, Alonda Rodriguez Leon and Dilan Collazo who will be moving on to the State Championship in April this year.