Applications for 2024-2025 Tacoma Creates Funding Now Available – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Creates is now accepting applications for its fifth year of funding, supporting programs and events to be presented between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025 by non-profit organizations whose primary purpose is to advance and/or preserve arts, culture, heritage, and/or science. There are two funding categories – Comprehensive Organizational Support and Impact Funding. Funding is determined through a competitive application process.

“Our community chose to invest in the cultural sector, and the return on this investment over the past several years has been terrific,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “With Tacoma Creates funding, our local cultural organizations are better able to develop new programs, expand access to experiences, create amazing learning opportunities for young people, and attract visitors to our vibrant city.”

“Tacoma Creates funding goes to both very large and very small organizations, all of which are important to our local creative economy,” said Brian Robinson, Chair of the Tacoma Creates Advisory Board. “This program is building capacity for non-profit organizations, which helps support stable employment for artists and other creative workers in Tacoma while offering so many engaging cultural programs for people throughout the community.”

Comprehensive Organizational Support Funding

Organizations that apply for Comprehensive Organizational Support funding may request up to 15 percent of their total annual budget, based on the three-year average of their actual income, up to a maximum of $400,000 per year. Applicants in this category must be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Tacoma and provide a wide range of ongoing cultural programs, including programming available to the general public, as well as youth education programs. The deadline to apply for Comprehensive Organizational Support is 11:59 PM on March 11, 2024.

Impact Funding

Organizations that apply for Impact Funding may request a minimum of $3,000, and up to $60,000 for a single program or multiple programs. Impact funding can support general public programs and/or youth education programs. Organizations in this category may be a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, or may apply with an eligible fiscal sponsor. Business District Associations and Neighborhood Councils recognized by the City of Tacoma, Affiliate Cultural Organizations within a larger non-profit, and organizations that are based in Pierce County but whose primary work happens in Tacoma may also be eligible. There are two levels of funding:

Level A: for organizations requesting a minimum of $3,000 but less than $20,000, or for organizations only proposing Beyond the Bell / Club B classes

Level B: for organizations requesting between $20,000 and $60,000

The deadline to apply for Impact Funding is 11:59 PM on March 25, 2024.

Application Information

Detailed eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and access to the online application form are available on the Tacoma Creates website.

Application Support

Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend a free workshop explaining the application process and how to develop a strong proposal. There will be one workshop on Zoom and two workshops in-person. Dates and locations are available online, along with information about how to schedule individual meetings with staff and other resources to support the application process.

About Tacoma Creates

Tacoma Creates is a voter-approved initiative to increase access to arts, culture, heritage, and science experiences throughout Tacoma by reducing barriers to access and expanding offerings, particularly for underserved youth. Learn about the impacts of the $4.5 million in funding to cultural organizations last year in the Tacoma Creates 2022-2023 Annual Report. Tacoma Creates is part of the Arts & Cultural Vitality Division in the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department.