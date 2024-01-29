 And the Winner is… – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

And the Winner is…

· · Leave a Comment ·

The competition was heated but after a two-week battle between the U.P. Police Department and West Pierce Fire & Rescue, UPPD prevailed and took home the winning title in the University Place Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Donors were asked to cast a vote for either U.P. Police or West Pierce Fire & Rescue as part of their donation process. UPPD secured 24 votes, narrowly surpassing the 22 votes for West Pierce Fire & Rescue. In all, the Red Cross secured 47 units of blood from 46 donors (39 percent of whom were first time donors). These donations will impact more than 140 people in need of lifesaving blood transfusions.

Larry Bleich, Community Volunteer Leader for the American Red Cross – South Puget Sound and Olympics, praised all the participants. “Congratulations to all and thank you for your time commitment and enthusiasm in supporting our drive,” he said. He also extended a special thank you to Shanti Benoit-Boyce from NW Medical Arts who helped support the drive with her gift basket raffle and social media outreach.

Bleich said that although the UPPD may have won the battle, the real winner was the general population who will benefit from the much-needed blood donations.

Watch this brief video from “Good Morning America” and keep an eye out for one of U.P.’s own giving blood as part of the campaign.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Lakewood Playhouse - 85th Season

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *