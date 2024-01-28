 Gold Star Daughter Enlistment Ceremony hosted by I Corps Commanding General – The Suburban Times

Gold Star Daughter Enlistment Ceremony hosted by I Corps Commanding General

America’s First Corps Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, will administer the oath of enlistment for Gold Star Daughter, Ms. Hannah Parmar on 12:00 P.M., Jan. 29, at the I Corps headquarters at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Ms. Parmar is the Gold Star Daughter of Sgt. 1st Class Abraham Parmar, who passed away in 2019 from combat-related injuries after 21 years of military service. Sgt. 1st Class Parmar is interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

In 2022, Ms. Parmar met Lt. Gen. Brunson at a ‘Wear Blue: Run to Remember’ event and decided to enlist in the Washington Army National Guard and follow in her father’s footsteps.

