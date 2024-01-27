 Local students named to Gonzaga Fall President’s List and Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Local students named to Gonzaga Fall President’s List and Dean’s List

The following local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

DuPont

  • Katie Reger

Fircrest

  • Alivia Nation
  • Dominic Rehberger

Lakewood

  • Joie Reyes
  • Odalys Sanchez Cedillo

Tacoma

  • Isabella Lee

University Place

  • Tyler Brown
  • Alyssa Ramos
  • Emma Schmidt

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Fircrest

  • Charlie Barr
  • Andrea Galvin
  • Michael Monroe

Lakewood

  • Annalese Coakley
  • Michael Cosio
  • Jack Murray
  • Emily Peters

University Place

  • Olivia Dobosz
  • Liam Navarre
  • Nick Wunderle

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.

