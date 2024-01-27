Local students named to Gonzaga Fall President’s List and Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

The following local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

DuPont

Katie Reger

Fircrest

Alivia Nation

Dominic Rehberger

Lakewood

Joie Reyes

Odalys Sanchez Cedillo

Tacoma

Isabella Lee

University Place

Tyler Brown

Alyssa Ramos

Emma Schmidt

The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Fircrest

Charlie Barr

Andrea Galvin

Michael Monroe

Lakewood

Annalese Coakley

Michael Cosio

Jack Murray

Emily Peters

University Place

Olivia Dobosz

Liam Navarre

Nick Wunderle

