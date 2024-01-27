Local students named to Gonzaga Fall President’s List and Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

The following local students have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
DuPont
- Katie Reger
Fircrest
- Alivia Nation
- Dominic Rehberger
Lakewood
- Joie Reyes
- Odalys Sanchez Cedillo
Tacoma
- Isabella Lee
University Place
- Tyler Brown
- Alyssa Ramos
- Emma Schmidt
The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Fircrest
- Charlie Barr
- Andrea Galvin
- Michael Monroe
Lakewood
- Annalese Coakley
- Michael Cosio
- Jack Murray
- Emily Peters
University Place
- Olivia Dobosz
- Liam Navarre
- Nick Wunderle
