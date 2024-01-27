City of Destiny Awards Nominations Accepted Now Through March 10, 2024 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Nominations for the City of Tacoma’s City of Destiny Awards, which have been honoring local volunteers for the past 38 years, are open now and due Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The annual City of Destiny Awards recognizes recipients for a number of awards, including Adult and Youth Leadership, Lifetime Service, Youth and Group Service categories, Environmental Sustainability, Disability Advocates (Professional and Volunteer), Economic Development, and Equity & Empowerment. More than 320 individuals and groups have received recognition for their outstanding contributions to improving life in Tacoma since the awards’ inception in 1987.

The City’s Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) oversees the nomination and awards process for the City of Destiny Awards. The City Council-appointed CERC, comprised of local community leaders from a broad array of backgrounds and expertise, develop the nomination tools and selection criteria. Awardees will receive honors presented at the annual ceremony.

“The City of Destiny Awards recognizes those individuals and organizations that give generously of themselves,” said CERC Vice-Chair Alex Domine. “How we recognize and celebrate people is incredibly important to preserving our city’s resilience and world-class quality of life.”

Nominations for the City of Destiny Awards must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2024, to be considered by the selection panel. The nomination form can be found here. Questions or requests for hard copy nomination forms can be directed to communityevents@tacomavenues.org or 253.573.2523.

For more information on the City of Destiny Awards and for a full list of recipients from past years, visit cityoftacoma.org/CityofDestiny.

About the City’s Events and Recognitions Committee

The City’s Events and Recognitions Committee serves as an advisory and action committee on matters pertaining to City-hosted events and special recognition programs. Members are responsible for planning, reviewing, and evaluating events, engaging the community in its planning efforts, and soliciting corporate and private sponsorships to leverage funds for City-hosted events such as City of Destiny and the Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration.