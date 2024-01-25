MultiCare awards $800,000 to local organizations – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Health System’s Community Partnership Fund has awarded $800,000 to nonprofit organizations throughout Washington state focused on addressing behavioral health, housing and homelessness, food insecurity, health care and children’s needs.

The fund supports organizations in the Puget Sound, Inland Northwest and Yakima Valley regions that provide care, services and resources that strengthen the overall health and well-being of communities.

Selected organizations and their programs support the most pressing health needs in MultiCare’s hospital service areas, as identified in the MultiCare Community Health Needs Assessment. These assessments, and accompanying implementation strategies, represent MultiCare’s commitment to promoting health and healing in the community.

“The Community Partnership Fund is one of the ways our mission of partnering for healing and a healthy future is put into action,” said Marce Edwards Olson, vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for MultiCare. “By supporting these organizations doing great work in our communities, we are able to help improve access to care and services beyond the walls of our hospitals and clinics.”

MultiCare’s Community Partnership Fund has given millions of dollars since its inception to hundreds of groups across the state. To learn more about the Community Partnership Fund and see a list of this year’s recipients, visit multicare.org/communitypartnership.