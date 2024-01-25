Meet Your New Council Members – The Suburban Times

At its first City Council meeting of the new year, Frank Boykin and Melanie Grassi were sworn in as the newest members of the University Place City Council. Here’s just a bit more information about them and their goals for their terms in office:

Frank Boykin has served as the vice chair of the City’s Planning Commission for 12 years, as treasurer of the Economic Development Corporation of Pierce County and was appointed by former governor Gary Locke to the Washington State Commission on African American Affairs. He currently works as the Program Director for the Washington Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Business Center (under the U.S. Department of Commerce). He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, MO.

Council Member Boykin wants to explore new ideas about community safety, economic vitality and community growth. He has been a resident of University Place since 2004. He and his wife Alyce have an adult daughter, Tasia. Email him at fboykin@cityofup.com.

Melanie Grassi has been active in the U.P. community since her days as a child following her father, former City Council Member and Mayor Ken Grassi, as he led and participated in various community initiatives.

Grassi has been an active volunteer on numerous community committees and groups, having served on the Daffodil Parade Committee and for other community groups and organizations, including the Tacoma Rescue Mission Family Shelter and the Teen Challenge Women’s Recovery Center. A former small business owner, Grassi currently serves as the executive director of the New School at Chambers Bay and is the executive pastor of OURCHURCH.

With her unique understanding of the city’s past and a fresh vision for University Place’s future, Grassi is dedicated to fostering a safe and welcoming community, as well as advocating for increasing public safety and creating new pathways for easier economic development. A University Place native for over 35 years, Melanie is also a widowed mother to two children, Rosary and Giovanni. Email her at mgrassi@cityofup.com.