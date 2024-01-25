Home Heating Safety: Essential Tips to Protect Your Family – The Suburban Times

Did you know home heating is the second leading cause of home fires, following cooking? In fact, heating equipment is a leading cause of home fire deaths. Protect your home and your family with these tips.

Space Heaters: A Common Risk

Space heaters are a convenient and popular way to heat chilly spaces. To ensure safety:

Choose a space heater with an automatic shut-off feature. This ensures it the heat source is cut off if it tips over or overheats.

Always keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from your space heater, fireplace, or wood stove. For added protection, place a metal or heat-tempered screen around your fireplace.

Carbon Monoxide: The Silent Killer

When using heating equipment like portable generators, it’s important to have a working carbon monoxide alarm in your home. Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless, making it a silent but deadly threat.

Never use a generator, camp stove, charcoal grill, or any gasoline or propane heater indoors.

Keep generators outside and away from doors, windows, and vents to prevent accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

Avoiding Hypothermia

In extremely cold conditions, hypothermia is a real danger. Signs include shivering, memory loss, and slurred speech. Layered clothing and blankets are essential to stay warm during winter storms. Remember, never attempt to heat your home using the stovetop or oven, as this can lead to fires or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Smoke Alarms Save Lives

Don’t underestimate the power of a working smoke alarm. Smoke alarms detect smoke early, giving you time to get outside safely.

Make sure to have working smoke alarms in every sleeping area and on each level of the home.

Test your smoke alarms monthly to ensure they’re working.

If your alarms are more than 10 years old, they are due to be replaced.

Create a fire escape plan (this one is an activity for the whole family!)

With proper precautions and awareness, you can significantly reduce the risks of fire . Stay informed, stay prepared, and keep your loved ones safe this winter season.

Home Heating Safety: Essential Tips to Protect Your Family