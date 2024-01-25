Episode 2 of Lakewood MLK Committee video series – The Suburban Times

The second episode of a three-part video series airs today. This video highlights members of the Lakes High School football team sharing how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s quote is at play in their lives.

“If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. But no matter what, you have to keep moving forward.”

The City of Lakewood MLK Committee commissioned three videos for its annual recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s theme explores how Lakewood youth relate to the teachings and work of King.

The final video will air, Monday Jan. 29 on the City of Lakewood website, the city’s Facebook page, its YouTube channel and will be linked from the city’s Instagram account.