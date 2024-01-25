Disability Resource Fair spotlights adaptive and inclusive recreation – The Suburban Times

Nearly 30 different organizations will come together at Metro Parks Tacoma’s STAR Center on Saturday, January 27, to showcase programming and resources for individuals with disabilities and people in caretaking roles.

The organizations participating in the fair cater to a wide range of disabilities, both physical and cognitive, visible or not. Resources include adaptive and therapeutic recreation, paralysis support, advocacy, education, healthcare, caregiver support and more.

“I believe that recreation is an essential life experience,” said Recreation Coordinator Katt Merilo, who specializes in adaptive and inclusive programming. “It’s not a ‘bonus,’ it should be a given at all times.”

Merilo said she doesn’t want anyone to feel like they are stuck at home.

“Our ultimate goal is to get the disability community out there,” she said. “We need to listen and bridge the gap between what they want to do and where they currently are.”

Emphasizing that goal, members of Metro Parks ADA Transition Team will be at the fair to share the plan and timeline for removing accessibility barriers at parks and facilities identified during a third-party assessment. Community members are encouraged to come and review the plan, ask questions and give feedback on priority areas.

Resource fair attendees can enter a raffle for prizes donated by vendors and sponsors including American Sign Language classes, tickets to local sporting events, gift cards and more. Additional entries can be earned by visiting vendor booths, and winners do not need to be present at the drawing to receive their prize.

STAR Center is single-story access and Metro Parks’ adaptive recreation team will provide sensory kits, a designated quiet space and two ASL interpreters for increased accessibility.

WHAT: Disability Resource and Recreation Fair

WHERE: STAR Center, 3873 S 66th St., Tacoma, WA

WHEN: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 1-3 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: metroparkstacoma.org/disability-resource-fair