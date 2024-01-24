See a show, support the Parkland School purchase – The Suburban Times

Originally posted on the Pierce Prairie Post.

As a way for the community to come together and raise additional funds for the fundraiser, The Salty Siblings and Rise and Shine Cabaret Cafe are coming together to produce “The Founding of Peakton University, a Not-So-Historical Cabaret.”

We believe that the cause is one worth supporting and thus are looking for ways to spread word to the community of the event. Details are as follows:

Rise and Shine Cabaret Cafe and The Salty Siblings Present: The Founding of Peakton University, a Not-So-Historical Cabaret fundraiser for Save Parkland School at the Rise and Shine Cabaret Cafe, January 26th, 2024.

Early show – 6:30 PM (All Ages)

Late Show – 9:30 (21+)

Tickets $40

Welcome to the 1900s and the small town of Peakton, where our not-so-normal community is coming together to build a university where we can all better ourselves. From the school of hard knocks, we’re going to Peakton University!

Featuring:

Drag by Macy Marcs

Burlesque by Yoni Flower Bomb

Arials by Josh Vazquez

Fire Performance by Lion

Music & Antics Bowler and Spoons

+More!

Half of all proceeds go to Save our Historic Parkland School! (for more info, go to saveparklandschool.org)

Raffle details and more to be announced ASAP!