TAPCO Credit Union Welcomes Seasoned Marketing Leader, Andy Wright, as Vice President – The Suburban Times

Andy Wright.

TAPCO Credit Union proudly announces the appointment of Andy Wright as its new Vice President of Marketing & Impact, joining their innovative, award-winning Marketing team. Bringing over 17 years of strategic marketing experience, Andy has held positions at First Tech Federal Credit Union and Seattle Credit Union.

“We are delighted to welcome Andy Wright to TAPCO Credit Union. His wealth of experience aligns seamlessly with our commitment to serving the diverse needs of our community,” said Justin Martin, CEO at TAPCO Credit Union. “Andy’s strategic vision will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing efforts in empowering our members to achieve their financial goals.”

TAPCO Credit Union boasts deep roots in the community, offering membership to anyone living, attending school, working, or worshiping in the state of Washington. The credit union operates as a not-for-profit financial cooperative, ensuring that members are considered owners and directly benefit from the organization’s success. At TAPCO, each member has an equal vote, irrespective of their deposit amounts, embodying democratic member control.

As TAPCO Credit Union looks towards the future, Andy Wright’s appointment symbolizes a commitment to innovation and continued excellence in serving the Tacoma and Pierce County communities.

TAPCO Credit Union is Pierce County’s oldest credit union. Founded in 1934 as City Credit Union of Tacoma by nine city employees seeking a better banking alternative, TAPCO Credit Union has grown to become Pierce County’s oldest credit union. Initially located under the stairs of the Old City Hall in downtown Tacoma, TAPCO has evolved to serve all of Tacoma and Pierce County. Membership is now open to anyone living, attending school, working, or worshiping in the state of Washington. TAPCO Credit Union takes great pride in its rich history and commitment to community service.

