Lakewold Gardens Wants to Hear from You – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Susan Warner, Executive Director.

As we enter 2024, the Board and staff at Lakewold Gardens are reflecting on the past year–what went well, where we can improve, what we want to build on in the days ahead. As part of this process, we invite you, our Lakewold family of volunteers, supporters, members and guests, to share your thoughts and experiences with us so that we can best prioritize our time and resources to sustain this special place throughout the year.

Through your dedicated support, encouragement and feedback, we have seen our longstanding programs, such as Mayfest and Fairyfest, mature and grow; we have seen new programs, such as Music From Home, All Hallows’ Eve, and Winter Solstice, gain traction and reach visitors from many diverse communities. I am so proud that Music From Home, our first arts offering, is now supported through a National Endowment for the Arts grant, testifying to the depth and quality of the program.

Our State Arts agency, ArtsWA, now supports our Veterans Arts Program through painting classes, and we will soon launch an ornamental horticultural program in partnership with American Lake Hospital. We maintain access to the gardens through our robust library pass offerings and Blue Star programs for veterans and active-duty military.

We continue to refine and grow our partnership with Clover Park School District by providing visits to every fifth grader. Access to gardens is not a given in all our neighborhoods, yet now all fifth grader can come and learn about the importance of nature to the sustainability of our planet.

These initiatives educate and provide access to a place of peace and beauty and enrich lives through the life-changing power of nature, fostering peace, creativity and healing in our communities.



Our future is never guaranteed without your continued support and belief in Lakewold Gardens. In 2024, we want to deepen our understanding of what you need from Lakewold Gardens. We want to hear from you. Please take a few minutes to complete our survey, or if you prefer, pick up your phone/device and call me at 253-970-9538.



As we reflect on the successes and challenges of the last twelve months, our overwhelming emotion is gratitude.