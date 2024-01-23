 2024 Lakewood Baseball Club to Focus on the 3 AAA’s – The Suburban Times

2024 Lakewood Baseball Club to Focus on the 3 AAA’s

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

Three A’s? Lakewood Baseball Club (LBC) is striving to keep Baseball in Lakewood Accessible, Affordable and Alive. Registration for the 2024 season of Baseball is now open.

LBC has been serving the community since 1991 and strives to instill in our youth the belief in good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty and a sense of teamwork so that they may become strong, healthy, well-adjusted members of the community.

Coed registration may be found at https://www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org/current-programs. We are hoping to form teams in 5 different age divisions:

  • Shetland (6u T-ball) introduction to team sports
  • Pinto (8u Coach Pitch) introduction to Baseball structure/skill development
  • Mustang (10u) advancing the game of Baseball, first exposure to youth pitching.
  • Bronco (12u) Advanced skill development and the complete game of Baseball
  • Colt (15u) The full game of Baseball

Over the next 2 weeks, we will post several articles to encourage Lakewood to get behind their youth and America’s Favorite Past Time.

For more information, check out our website www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org.

