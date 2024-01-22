Letter: Beachwood Elementary School: Successful within a failing Clover Park School District – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny, LakewoodCARES.org.

Each week as a public service Lakewood CARES will be providing the real academic situation in response schools highlighted in the Suburban Times by Clover Park School District (CPSD). This is data you will not find elsewhere on the CPSD website, Board meeting agendas or “Inside Schools”. This week’s CPSD “super school shoutout” “beam with pride” covers Beachwood Elementary School.

Indeed Beachwood Elementary School is a school to take pride in as are the other 5 elementary schools located on JBLM: Meriwether, Rainier, Carter Lake, Evergreen and Hillside. Military connected students represent 34.5% (4394) of District students (12736) with about 2/3rds (2717) of those students attending the 6 elementary schools on base.

CPSD typically lumps all military connected students together without making this distinction (on or off base). They are often cited in discussions of demographics to include “free & reduced priced meals”, “special education”, “languages spoken”, mobility, races and ethnicities. The implication is that all these categories, to include military connected students, represent educational challenges for the District. In the case of JBLM schools the implication is that these students are somewhat transient due to the military parent’s frequent reassignment.

https://app.eduportal.com/share/c72dda9e-7f59-11ee-bae7-06c64aa3b8d4

However when it comes to military connected students’ academic achievement the truth is very different. If it were not for the superior academic achievement of these 6 military connected elementary schools, the District’s academic ranking would be significantly lower than it already is. Here are the facts straight from the OSPI Report Card website.

https://washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/100047

JBLM elementary students meeting state standards in ELA (English Language Arts), 57%, math, 51%, science, 57%.

CPSD elementary students (excluding JBLM) meeting state standards in ELA, 34%, math, 29% science, 36%.

This superior academic performance includes all races and ethnicities. Indeed the disparities between racial/ethnic groups in ELA, math and science are greatly reduced in JBLM schools compared to the rest of the District. This supports my contention that the best way to address academic disparities is to address the academic achievement of all students. Minorities do best in the best schools. “A rising tide floats all boats.”

So in effect we have a high performing district on JBLM inside a failing district outside JBLM. When was the last time past Boards visited JBLM schools to learn their “secrets” of high academic performance? When was the last time they visited failing schools outside JBLM to learn why they were failing? Not in my recent memory.

Apologists for academic failure outside JBLM will point to the alleged “benefits” of JBLM schools such as high attendance, discipline, parental involvement, PTA’s, common culture, sense of community, two parent families, etc. However these are merely excuses for failure rather than an impetus for change. The challenge for CPSD and City of Lakewood is to develop similar community values throughout the District rather than accept the status quo. Do that and the rest of CPSD schools’ academic performance will follow.