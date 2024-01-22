 I Corps hosts Stryker Leader’s Summit and Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum on JBLM – The Suburban Times

I Corps hosts Stryker Leader’s Summit and Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum on JBLM

America’s First Corps will host the Stryker Leader’s Summit and Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum with allied and partner nations to discuss the unique employment of motorized infantry across the Pacific theater, Jan. 23-26, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The forum aims to build common understanding about defense operations and capabilities among the nations present and to strengthen strategic partnerships through discussion, equipment displays and demonstrations.

The conference, focused on the Stryker, an eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicle, currently has 10 variants and was designed to strike a balance between heavy armor and light infantry units.

