Clover Park Rotarians Host Annual Fundraising Event – The Suburban Times

Clover Park Rotary is bringing back one of our most exciting FUNdraisers on March 8th, 2024! CPRI (Clover Park Rotary Invitational) is a raffle style game board with 100 spots. Some are winners – and some are losers. There are fun prizes from gift cards to wine to cold hard cash – with the top prize being $1,000! Not a winner? That’s OK! For $10 you can join the “losers” wheel and try for a second chance at a $250 prize. It’s tons of fun and a great way to help our club raise money for the various charities we support.

Here are a couple of ways we contribute to our community. We partner with West Pierce Firefighters during the holiday season to help some of Lakewood’s neediest families have a merry Christmas. We provide holiday food baskets at Thanksgiving for families in need. Our current signature projects are helping Nourish Pierce County to create their new food bank in Lakewood and restoration of the H-Barn at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Here’s where you can help! The more money we raise the broader our reach, and we want to help as many charities as possible this year. We hope to see you at the 2024 CPRI!

To sign up online go to: http://tinyurl.com/4ewd9jd5