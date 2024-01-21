 Local Shelter to Host Hilarious Pet Portrait Fundraiser – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Local Shelter to Host Hilarious Pet Portrait Fundraiser

· · Leave a Comment ·

Get ready for a paw-some time! The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its hilarious ‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ fundraiser!

Here’s the scoop: For a $30 donation, the shelter’s talented volunteers will turn your pet’s photo into a masterpiece. From charming to downright hilarious, expect art that’ll make you go “aww” or burst into laughter!

Mark your calendars for Jan. 23, 7:00 a.m., and head over to the shelter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TacomaHumane. Pet photos will be accepted until the shelter reaches its $25,000 goal.

Why do it? Because every penny goes toward caring for the thousands of animals in need who seek refuge at our shelter every year.

Ready to join the fun? Visit the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s Facebook page on Jan. 23, hit the donate button ($30 per pic) on the ‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ post, and drop your pet’s pic in the comments. The shelter’s team will whip up the art and reply with your pet’s masterpiece!

Stay tuned for updates and more details at www.facebook.com/TacomaHumane.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy Essay Contest

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *