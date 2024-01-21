Local Shelter to Host Hilarious Pet Portrait Fundraiser – The Suburban Times

Get ready for a paw-some time! The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its hilarious ‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ fundraiser!

Here’s the scoop: For a $30 donation, the shelter’s talented volunteers will turn your pet’s photo into a masterpiece. From charming to downright hilarious, expect art that’ll make you go “aww” or burst into laughter!

Mark your calendars for Jan. 23, 7:00 a.m., and head over to the shelter’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TacomaHumane. Pet photos will be accepted until the shelter reaches its $25,000 goal.

Why do it? Because every penny goes toward caring for the thousands of animals in need who seek refuge at our shelter every year.

Ready to join the fun? Visit the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s Facebook page on Jan. 23, hit the donate button ($30 per pic) on the ‘Poorly Drawn Pets’ post, and drop your pet’s pic in the comments. The shelter’s team will whip up the art and reply with your pet’s masterpiece!

Stay tuned for updates and more details at www.facebook.com/TacomaHumane.