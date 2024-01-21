Jake Tyrrell named Steilacoom High School Principal – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School District is thrilled to share that, after agreeing to serve in the role of interim principal, Mr. Jake Tyrrell has been appointed as Steilacoom High School Principal. The Board of Directors approved this personnel change at their January 17 regular board meeting.

This well-deserved appointment is a testament to Mr. Tyrrell’s leadership skills, clear vision, and dedication to the school community.

The district looks forward to the continued success of Steilacoom High School under the guidance and leadership of Mr. Tyrrell.