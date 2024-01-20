JayRay helps Explore Wilsonville Earn MarCom Award – The Suburban Times

Submitted by JayRay.

A stunning view from Wilsonville, Oregon

JayRay Ads & PR helped their Oregon-based client, Explore Wilsonville, earn a MarCom Gold Award for its new brand identity.

Explore Wilsonville’s new website showcases the updated visual identity, featuring a new logo, fonts and brand colors that align with the destination’s values and vision. JayRay, Explore Wilsonville’s marketing agency of record since 2020, led the visual identity process. Through research and conversation, JayRay identified Explore Wilsonville’s brand themes and proposed a fresh new look, centered around the tagline, “In the heart of it all.”

“We are proud that Explore Wilsonville’s new visual identity has been recognized with the prestigious MarCom award,” shared Mark Ottenad, City of Wilsonville Public and Government Affairs Director. “Since the summer 2023 launch of our new website and brand, the overwhelming response and positive feedback from both our community and Wilsonville’s visitors have exceeded our expectations.”

Explore Wilsonville’s updated logo

MarCom Awards started in 2004 and is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). About 6,500 print and digital entries from dozens of countries are submitted each year.