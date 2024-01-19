 Public meeting on impacts of new housing laws – The Suburban Times

Public meeting on impacts of new housing laws

Join us to learn more about proposed housing changes in state law that could affect our residential neighborhoods.

Tiffany Spier, Lakewood’s Long Range and Strategic Planning Manager, will present information about recent changes to state law and how the city is responding.

She’ll also share information about the city’s update to its Comprehensive Plan that will be completed by the end of this year.

The meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park, 9107 Angle Lane SW. The Pavilion is heated and there will be tables set up inside. The building is located near the barns inside the park.

Can’t make it in person? Join via Zoom with this link.

Want to learn more about the 2024 Periodic Review? Find out here.

Tacoma Community College

