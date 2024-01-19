Prepare in a Year: January – Build a communications plan – The Suburban Times

If you are separated from your loved ones when disasters strike, your first thoughts will be about your family, their location and condition. The stress of the event may make it difficult to remember even routine information, like phone numbers. We recommend that every household member have an out-of-area contact card in a wallet, purse or backpack at all times. Read more about how to create your communications plan and what to include in it.

The post Prepare in a Year: January appeared first on West Pierce Emergency Management Coalition.