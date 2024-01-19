 Prepare in a Year: January – Build a communications plan – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Prepare in a Year: January – Build a communications plan

· · Leave a Comment ·

If you are separated from your loved ones when disasters strike, your first thoughts will be about your family, their location and condition. The stress of the event may make it difficult to remember even routine information, like phone numbers. We recommend that every household member have an out-of-area contact card in a wallet, purse or backpack at all times. Read more about how to create your communications plan and what to include in it.

The post Prepare in a Year: January appeared first on West Pierce Emergency Management Coalition.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *