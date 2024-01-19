 Nobles named chair of Senate Higher Education, Workforce Development Committee – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Nobles named chair of Senate Higher Education, Workforce Development Committee

· Leave a Comment ·

Washington State Senate Democrats announcement.

Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest) was named chair of the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee following a vote of the Senate Wednesday. 

“I’m honored to have been chosen by my colleagues to step into a greater leadership role,” Nobles said. “Education is the cornerstone of my life, and that passion fuels my work in the Legislature. I’m so excited to lead initiatives that not only enhance access to high-quality education and workforce development but reflect a genuine dedication to fostering a society where every Washingtonian can thrive.” 

Nobles, who previously served as the committee’s vice chair, brings two decades of experience in education and community leadership to the role. She also is the current caucus majority whip, vice chair of the Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee, and a member of the Transportation Committee and the Behavioral Health Subcommittee. 

For more information, visit: senatedemocrats.wa.gov/nobles/biography

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *