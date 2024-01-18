Senior Prom – The Suburban Times

Winter Wonderland Senior Prom (55+), Thursday, February 1st from 5pm – 7pm.

Come one, come all and dance the night away in your formal attire at the Pioneer Park Pavilion (330 S Meridian)! Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages, DJ, and photo opportunities available (professional photographer will be on site for purchase or bring your own camera).

King and Queen will be crowned at 6:15pm.

$15 per person

Must be 55 or older

Pre-Registration required

Call (253) 841-5555

Doors open at 4:45pm

