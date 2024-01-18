 Letter: Yellow Roses – The Suburban Times

Letter: Yellow Roses

Clutching his arm as they enter the restaurant she whispers, “What beautiful yellow roses!”

He smiles.

“They are, aren’t they?”

Indeed, there on the reservation desk stood a bouquet of yellow roses, intermixed with white baby’s breath, stunningly beautiful in a vase tied with yellow ribbon.

It is their anniversary and he has requested a window seat overlooking the river and the falls.

Shortly after they are seated, a server fills their water glasses and lights the candle.

She is so beautiful.

So many years had gone by and with the passage of time she has become more beautiful still.

He takes her hands across the table.

She returns his smile.

The waitress arrives but does not take their order.

Not yet.

She has in her hands a bouquet of yellow roses, intermixed with white baby’s breath, stunningly beautiful in a vase tied with yellow ribbon.

“I believe these are for you.”

She’s gone now.

He still has the roses.

He brushes away tears at the memory.

And smiles.

