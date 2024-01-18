 Habitat for Humanity stolen truck recovered – The Suburban Times

Habitat for Humanity stolen truck recovered

Habitat for Humanity announcement.

Over the Christmas holiday, our off-site warehouse was broken into and a recently purchased, new-to-us box truck was stolen. Other damage included cut cables on other trucks, stolen vehicle batteries and gas cards, as well as a damaged alarm system. 

Thanks to widespread media coverage by local outlets, the stolen truck was spotted in a Redmond neighborhood just days after its loss. While low on gas, there wasn’t any significant damage. We are grateful to all that helped spread the word about our loss and aided in the recovery. 

But, we have one more plea for help: The truck was an easy mark for theft because it wasn’t branded, and while we take care of that right away, we could use help covering the cost in exchange for ad space.

Interested parties should contact us for more information. 

