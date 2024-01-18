City of Lakewood video series highlights youth reflecting on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood MLK Committee commissioned three videos for its annual recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s theme explores how Lakewood youth relate to the teachings and work of King. Students were asked to reflect on this famous King quote:

“If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl. But no matter what, you have to keep moving forward.”

All Lakewood residents are encouraged to watch the videos. The first aired Jan. 15 to kick-off the city’s recognition of the holiday. Watch it below.

The next video will air Monday, Jan. 22. The final video will air, Monday Jan. 29 on the City of Lakewood website, the city’s Facebook page, its YouTube channel and will be linked from the city’s Instagram account.