Volunteer Work Party on the 5th St Waterway Jan 20-21 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

Come out and join your neighbors planting native shrubs along the 5th St waterway on Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21 from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Thanks to the good work of volunteers back in October, the site is ready for planting. We’ll have plants and shovels, but if you have a favorite shovel, please bring it. Please dress appropriately, and bring gloves, as the event will occur rain or shine.

This planting will be much more densely spaced than the tree planting event last year at Farrell’s Marsh, but the digging should be much easier as well. The plants are Nootka Rose, Salmonberry, Snowberry, Thimbleberry, Pacific Ninebark, Black Twinberry, and Sword Fern. This project is supported by a grant from the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council.

The site is at the corner of 4th Street and Jackson Street. Overflow parking is a block away at Saltar’s Point Elementary School.

Questions? Alex Chaney, alex.chaney@ci.steilacoom.wa.us