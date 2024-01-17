Pierce County Library System visitors borrow 2.3 million digital books in 2023 – The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Library System announced today that its patrons reached a new milestone: 2.3 million digital books borrowed in 2023. This achievement illustrates the library’s commitment to serving all members of the community in innovative ways, including with a large catalog of e-books, audiobooks and other digital media.

The Pierce County Library System is #42 of all standalone public libraries and one of 152 total public library systems worldwide that surpassed one million digital checkouts in the last calendar year (complete list here).

The Pierce County Library System has been providing readers 24/7 access to e-books, audiobooks, magazines, comic books and other digital content for many years through the award-winning Libby app, the library reading app created by OverDrive. The large collection serves readers of all ages and interests, and usage has grown throughout the years.

Pierce County Library also offers thousands of movies and TV shows available through Kanopy, the leading video streaming service for public libraries. Viewers enjoyed hundreds of hours of content ranging from documentaries, children’s TV shows, instructional series and Academy award-winning films, all for free without ads.

“Pierce County residents love downloading and streaming books for reading and listening, and they certainly enjoyed this convenient service a lot last year,” said Pierce County Library Deputy Director Connie Behe. “Easily accessible reading is a part of life for people of all ages and abilities. It is wonderful to see this service being well loved and used!”

The highest-circulating title Pierce County Library System readers borrowed in 2023 was “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes thriller, mystery, fantasy, children/young adult and more.

The top five e-book titles borrowed through Pierce County Library System’s digital collection in 2023:

“Verity” by Colleen Hoover “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex 4. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover

The top five audiobook titles borrowed through Pierce County Library System’s digital collection in 2023:

“Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas “Spare” by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese

Readers in Pierce County just need a valid library card to access digital books from Pierce County Library System’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. You may use any major device, including Apple(R), Android™, Chromebook™ and Kindle(R) (U.S. only).

Download the Libby app or visit https://piercecounty.overdrive.com/ to get started borrowing e-books, audiobooks and more anytime, anywhere.

About Pierce County Library System

The nationally acclaimed Pierce County Library System serves 671,000 people throughout Pierce County with 19 libraries and online services. The system is the fourth largest in the state and property taxes are the main funding source. People may choose from more than one million books, e-books, audiobooks, movies and other materials. Pierce County Library is committed to directing services in three primary areas: learning, enjoyment and community connection. Its services and programs spark success for Pierce County residents. People make approximately one million visits to Pierce County Libraries each year. The library provides services and programs directly to people in adult care facilities, people who are homebound, and to children in childcare centers and schools. Pierce County Libraries are located at Anderson Island, Bonney Lake, Buckley, DuPont, Eatonville, Fife, Gig Harbor, Graham, Key Center, Lakewood, Milton/Edgewood, Orting, Parkland/Spanaway, South Hill, Steilacoom, Summit, Sumner, Tillicum and University Place. Pierce County Library is an independent municipal corporation and operates as a junior taxing district.

About OverDrive

OverDrive is a mission-based company that stands with libraries. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves tens of thousands of libraries and schools in over 100 countries with the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, video and other content. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading app, Kanopy, the leading video streaming app for libraries and colleges, and TeachingBooks.net, which offers one of the largest catalogs of supplemental materials that enhance literacy outcomes. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is in Cleveland, Ohio USA. www.overdrive.com