In the Book Nook with … D.L. Fowler – The Suburban Times

Author D.L. Fowler has earned himself the honorary nickname “the Lincoln Guy”.

Author D.L. Fowler from Gig Harbor, WA, a former investment manager and tax accountant, began writing in about 2007 and published his first novel in 2011. “The Turn: a bond that shaped history” was a finalist in several competitions and won first place in historical fiction in the Pacific Northwest Writers Association literary contest. His short story, “Lincoln & the Dead,” was a finalist in the same contest in a different year. His poem, “The Garden,” won second place in the annual Garden Poets competition at Lakewold Gardens, Tacoma WA. D.L. Fowler is the founder of the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society and a member of the Pacific Northwest Writers Association, the Historical Novel Society, Independent Publishers Association, and Kitsap Literary Artists and Writers. His Kickstarter Publishing project can be found at – https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/dlfowler/rebeccas-time-has-come?ref=82hoj3 . When D.L. is not writing, he is reading, selling his books, or helping other authors sell their books. He can also be found in the kitchen, playing with food, or out in the fresh air, hiking or walking with his Sprollie pup, Keeley.

Which genres do you cover?

D.L. Fowler: Primarily historical fiction and poetry

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

D.L. Fowler: I am launching a historical novel titled Lincoln’s Angel: the Rebecca Pomroy Story – a true story of triumph over tragedy. A woman of extraordinary resilience overcomes thirty years of debilitating grief to change the course of history.

At which book events can readers find you?

D.L. Fowler: In the coming year my schedule so far includes BBQ2U (January 29-February 3), Gig Harbor Morning Kiwanis (February 14), Lakewood WA Cascade Club (March 5), Lakewood WA Rotary (March 8), Gig Harbor Senior Center (March 13), Gig Harbor Summer Arts Festival (June 20-21), Blackberry Festival (August 31-September 2), Peninsula High School Winterfest (November 30-December 1), several local service clubs and retirement communities, and Pour Bros. Taprooms in Central Illinois.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

D.L. Fowler: I love them all because I enjoy meeting readers in person and sharing stories about how my stories intersect with their lives.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

D.L. Fowler: My primary message focuses on ways ordinary people have impacted history in significant ways, especially ones who have been overlooked in the writing of history.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

D.L. Fowler: Two writers come to mind whenever I am asked that question. First is Robert Dugoni, who is known especially for writing legal thrillers. That is a genre that is ordinarily known for its fast-paced plots and high tension. Dugoni is a true craftsman who deftly weaves his characters’ inner worlds with compelling themes and still manages to keep readers on the edges of their seats. Another is Ruta Sepetys, whose skill at evoking vivid images with a startling economy of carefully crafted phrases is awe inspiring.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

D.L. Fowler: I follow the Kurt Vonnegut school of writing: I write a word until I get it perfect, then I write the next word.

What are you currently working on?

D.L. Fowler: Nothing has captured my imagination yet. I’m consumed with launching Lincoln’s Angel. On a personal note, I refuse to multi-task.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

D.L. Fowler: I’ll be getting back to Ruta Sepetys’ “Between Shades of Gray” soon and I’ve promised to read an advance reader copy of a new biography by a favorite author, Susan Higginbotham.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

D.L. Fowler: None of us are as good as we need to be in the moment, but read constantly and keep on writing and putting your work out into the world. That’s the only way to grow, and growth is everything. Also, action verbs are your friends: all the other words are hangers-on.

You can find D.L. Fowler’s books almost anywhere books are sold, especially on his website – https://dlfowler.com.