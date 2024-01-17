Environmental study results published – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit is collaborating with the City of Lakewood to build a better-connected network, so more people can walk, roll, bike, and take public transit to Lakewood Station and other neighborhood destinations.

We prepared a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) environmental checklist for the project, which analyzes potential environmental impacts and benefits to both natural and built environment resources such as plants, animals, water, land use, transportation, and historic resources resulting from the project construction and operations. Based on the checklist and technical reports, Sound Transit has determined the project does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment and has issued a Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS).

Sound Transit is accepting comments on the SEPA environmental analysis through 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2024. For information on how to submit comments, see the DNS on the Sound Transit website.

Next Steps

In the spring of 2024, we expect the Sound Transit Board to select the “project to be built,” which means selecting a list of improvements to build that fit within the financial plan estimate for the project. We will provide the date and time of the Board meeting when available. The public is welcome to on Board actions in person, online, or in writing.

After the Board action, Sound Transit and the City of Lakewood will confirm agreements for final design and construction. We anticipate Lakewood will construct most of the improvements in the City’s right-of-way. Sound Transit will build improvements such as the shared-use path from the 115th Street Court SW cul-de-sac to the station, the reconfigured sidewalk on the 47th Avenue SW bridge, and improvements at the station itself, should these improvements be selected by the Board. All work is expected to be completed by 2030.