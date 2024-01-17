2024 Valentines for Veterans and First Responders – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced the launch of her annual Valentines for Veterans and First Responders drive. Residents, schools, and organizations are invited to make handmade Valentine’s cards and leave them at various drop boxes across the district, from Tuesday, January 16, 2024, through Tuesday, February 6, 2024. Once received, valentines will be distributed to veterans and first responders living and working across Washington’s 10th Congressional District.

“I want to thank the community members that created thousands of Valentine’s Day cards during last year’s drive,” said Strickland. “This annual program is an opportunity for the community to show our South Sound veterans and first responders appreciation for their service to our communities and nation.”

Residents can leave cards at drop boxes at Lacey, Lakewood, and Puyallup City Halls: Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and at Yelm City Hall, Monday through Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. starting on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, through Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

Lacey City Hall

9:00am – 5:00pm

420 College St SE

Lacey, WA 98503

Drop-off: Labeled box by first-floor elevator

Lakewood City Hall

8:30am – 5:00pm

6000 Main Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

Drop off: Labeled box by City Hall front desk

Puyallup City Hall (City Clerk’s Office)

8:00am – 5:00pm

333 S Meridian,

Puyallup, WA 98371

Drop off: Labeled box in the City Clerk’s office on the 4th floor of City Hall

Yelm City Hall

7:30am – 5:30pm Monday-Thursday

106 Second St. SE

Yelm, WA 98597

Drop-off: Labeled box in the lobby

For questions or mailing or drop-off instructions, please contact our office at (360) 459-8514.

For pick-up for a large number of valentines, please contact Peter, Senior Outreach Representative at (360) 584-4538.