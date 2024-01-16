Letter: Paranoia And A Panegyric – The Suburban Times

Photo by JM Simpson.

A parable regarding what, better yet who, we value, as in priceless.

For over 30 years he had coveted one of the most priceless pennies in the world, and he eventually spent millions to purchase it.

As he accepted the penny, the crowd applauded; the TV cameras rolled; questions were asked.

What will you do with your treasure? Are you nervous having parted with so much cash for a single penny?

The man only smiled; he knew what he was going to do.

But paranoia prowled in his mind, and he worried about becoming a target of thieves.

In full view of the onlookers, he placed a felt-lined box holding the penny into the outside pocket of his leather satchel, zipped the pocket shut and slipped the strap over his shoulder.

Then he made his exit.

Evading the elevator, he swiftly strode two steps at a time down the stairs, opened a door into a deserted hallway, and entered a restroom.

Sitting down and balancing the satchel on his lap, he removed the felt-lined box, took the prized penny out of it, placed it in the palm of his hand and admired it.

I’ll share it with no one, never will I have it on display; I will keep it hidden away for the day it’ll have perhaps doubled in value and see what profit might be had at auction.

Then he put into the felt-lined box a counterfeit coin which bore a remarkable likeness of his purchase.

Standing up to leave, he slipped the priceless penny into his right pant pocket.

As he exited the auction house to walk to his car, he almost stepped into a rain storm.

A quick thinking concierge quickly produced an umbrella and walked the man to his car.

When he reached into his pocket and pulled out his keys, he heard the specific sound that a coin makes when it strikes metal.

With a wail he flung the satchel and dignified demeanor aside, got down on his hands and knees and gasped at and grasped for the penny as it tumbled in the pouring water and disappeared into a storm sewer.

The parable?

That which is priceless and precious beyond compare;

That which is to be adored, cherished and treasured;

That which every day is not to be hidden away as if fearing it might be lost, but rather placed on display for all to see its value;

Is not a ‘that’ but a who;

Is not an ‘it’ but a she;

Is not a ‘thing’ but more a ring;

A ring fashioned as it were by a blacksmith who, at your request, melted down the key to your home, a key that became a ring worn by the one who to you, in a word, is:

Priceless.