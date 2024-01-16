 Attention: 501(c)3 organizations serving Lakewood – The Suburban Times

Attention: 501(c)3 organizations serving Lakewood

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement.

Grant applications are now being accepted from the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund for 2024. Endowed money available for grants this year will be between $35,000 and $40,000. The deadline for receipt of the applications is April 5, 2024. Email to gnsrediske@msn.com or mail to the LCFF PO Box 39578, Lakewood, WA  98496. Be advised that grants are only made to qualified 501(c)3 organizations with principal benefits going to the citizens of Lakewood.

Go to: lakewoodcommunityfoundation.com for the application form.

2023 Grants:

Caring for Kids$5,000.00
Clover Park Rotary$1,000.00
EFN$5,000.00
Communities in Schools$5,000.00
Nourish Pierce County$5,000.00
Greater Lakes Mental Health$5,000.00
Lions (Springbrook)$2,000.00
Friends of Lakewold$6,600.00
Lakewood Baseball$3,000.00

