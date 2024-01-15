United for University Place next meeting, January 17 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Saunders, Interim Chair.

United for University Place, the community coalition, is due to meet Wednesday, January 17 at University Place Presbyterian Church, 8101 27th Street West, University Place, WA 98466 at 11:30 am. This month we will be discussing the purpose and direction of the coalition.

Please come and bring your thoughts and ideas. We will update you on the status of the playground, the next steps and the planning for the two coming events: groundbreaking and grand opening. There will be opportunities for financial sponsorship for the events as well as help needed in hospitality, promotion, and event staffing. University Place Parks and Recreation Foundation has had some of our civil leaders step forward and volunteer to help with our local fundraising. More to come soon.

We look forward to seeing you this coming year.